‘Nirdosh!’ Suvendu Adhikari’s PA’s ‘Killer’ Claims Innocence On Camera, Sent To 13-Day Police Custody

North 24 Parganas: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced three accused individuals before a local court today.

Following a detailed submission by Public Prosecutor (PP) Bivas Chatterjee, the court granted the investigative agency 13 days of police custody to further probe the conspiracy behind the killing.

Court Proceedings and Custody

The three suspects were brought to the court under heavy security with their faces covered to maintain the integrity of future identification parades.

Representing the CID, Advocate Bivas Chatterjee briefed the court on the progress of the investigation, highlighting the necessity of custodial interrogation to unearth the deeper links of the crime.

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After hearing the arguments, the judge remanded the trio to police custody until May 24, 2026.

This 13-day window is expected to be crucial for the CID as they attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to the murder and identify any potential masterminds or additional accomplices.

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A significant development in today’s hearing was the court's approval of the CID’s request to add charges related to the destruction of evidence.

According to the prosecution, sufficient preliminary evidence has been gathered to suggest that the accused actively attempted to wipe away traces of the crime to mislead investigators.

The legal framework against the accused has been further strengthened with the invocation of several stringent sections.

The CID has applied Sections 11(2)(a) and 61(2)(b)(a), alongside Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, which pertain to the illegal possession and use of firearms.

Investigation Remains Confidential

While the arrests mark a major milestone, Public Prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee emphasised that the investigation is still in its nascent stages.

"There are three accused persons involved in the case as of now. Further specific details cannot be disclosed at this point to ensure the probe is not compromised," he stated.

The CID is reportedly focusing on the motive behind Chandranath Rath's murder and the source of the weapons used in the commission of the crime.

With the next hearing scheduled for May 24, the agency is under pressure to produce substantial results from the upcoming 13 days of interrogation.