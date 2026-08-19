3 Bambiha Gang Operatives Linked to Pakistan's ISI Deported from Malaysia, Arrested at Delhi Airport

Chandigarh: In a major crackdown on transnational organised crime, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with central intelligence agencies and international authorities, secured the deportation of three key operatives associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia.

The deportees, identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh, and Pawandeep Singh, were taken into custody by Punjab Police teams immediately upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi and are being brought to Punjab for further interrogation.

ISI Links and Plotting Hand-Grenade Blast

According to senior law enforcement officials, the trio was wanted in a series of grave criminal offences across Punjab, including targeted killings, murder, extortion, and illegal firearms and explosives cases.

Investigators revealed that the operatives were functioning under the umbrella of the Bambiha syndicate while maintaining active operational linkages with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

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Among the key allegations against the group, police cited that Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh were directly involved in plotting a planned hand-grenade attack in Ludhiana.

Operation Led by Counter-Intelligence Overseas Cell

The successful deportation was executed through the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), a specialised unit established within the Counter-Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police dedicated to tracking down fugitives taking shelter abroad.

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By coordinating intelligence inputs with central agencies and Malaysian law enforcement, investigators located the suspects' offshore base and facilitated their swift diplomatic clearance and deportation back to India.

In an official statement, the Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling cross-border crime syndicates: "Punjab Police remains relentless in dismantling transnational organised crime networks. No matter where the fugitives hide, we will track them down and bring them to justice."

The accused are being produced before a local court to seek police remand as investigators probe their financial channels, local networks, and broader nexus with foreign-based handlers.