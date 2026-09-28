3-Day Bank Strike Deferred After IBA-UFBU Talks; 5-Day Week Demand Discussed

New Delhi: The proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 has been deferred after a meeting between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The decision was announced by the UFBU in a circular issued on September 27 after a meeting with the IBA at 9:30 pm.

According to the UFBU circular, "A high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to discuss the demand for declaring remaining Saturdays as holidays and explore alternatives to arrive at a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and customers."

On the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the two sides agreed that discussions could start with the IBA proposing modifications to the government to address observations raised by unions and associations.

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The circular stated that the residual issues mentioned in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will also be taken up for discussion for early resolution.

"In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred," the circular further stated.

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On Friday, the UFBU had announced a three-day nationwide strike.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, UFBU Himachal Pradesh Convenor and President of Bankers United Forum of Himachal Pradesh, Narendra Sharma said the unions were compelled to resort to industrial action as commitments made in an agreement with the government more than two-and-a-half years ago were yet to be implemented.

“Our main demand is the implementation of a five-day banking week, with Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays. The second major issue is the withdrawal of the new Performance Linked Incentive scheme, which has been implemented unilaterally by the Department of Financial Services. More than two-and-a-half years have passed since the agreement was signed, but the commitments made in it have still not been implemented. We have therefore been left with no option but to resort to agitation,” said Sharma.