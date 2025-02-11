3 Dead, 2 Injured in Bihar Road Crash; Truck Hits Auto Returning from Maha Kumbh

Kaimur (Bihar): A collision between a truck and an auto took place in the early hours of Tuesday near the Muthani area in the Mohania police station area of Kaimur district.

The collision, which resulted in the death of three people and left two injured, occurred when the pilgrims were returning from Mahakumbh being held in Prayagraj.

The deceased have been identified as Anju Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Rajkumar Singh. The injured have been identified as Anjali Kumari and Kanchan Singh.

Upon receiving information, the Mohania police reached the spot and sent the injured to the sub-divisional hospital for proper treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Chief of Mohani Police Station, Priyesh Priyadarshi said, "The accident occurred when the driver who was sleepy collided with the truck. The people from Aurangabad. Three people died and two were injured..."

Dinesh Chouhan, a doctor at the Sub Division Hospital, Mohania while speaking to ANI said, "The two people who were injured in the accident were brought here. The other three people had passed away..."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus, is being held at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.