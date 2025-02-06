sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:03 IST, February 6th 2025

3 Dead, 2 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Rajasthan

Three people died and two others were injured in a collision between a car and truck in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaipur: Three people died and two others were injured in a collision between a car and truck in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on Bayana-Bharatpur highway. The car passengers were on their way to attend Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj and later Vrindavan, Bayana Sadar SHO Krishnveer Singh said.

He said that two others, including the truck driver were injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Gurjar, Lakhan Singh and Ramchandra, the police said, adding that after the collision the truck lost its balanced and rammed into a shop. 

Updated 00:03 IST, February 6th 2025