3 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

3 dead after fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar | Image: Shutterstock

Virudhunagar: Three people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire & Rescue Department Officials told ANI, "An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district."