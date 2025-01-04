sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:03 IST, January 4th 2025

3 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Three people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district

3 dead after fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar
3 dead after fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar | Image: Shutterstock

Virudhunagar: Three people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire & Rescue Department Officials told ANI, "An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district."

According to preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the blast has occurred while the workers were involved in the making of crackers at firecracker factory in Sattur of Virudhunagar. 

