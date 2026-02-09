3 Girls Dead As Temple Roof Collapses in Morena, Several Injured

Morena: Three girls died after a temple slab collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Ahrauli village, police said. According to reports, construction work was underway at the roof of the Mata Rani temple when the accident took place.

Four women and several other children were also seriously injured in the accident; they have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police and local residents are currently at the spot. Reports indicate that people from the Gaud community had come from the Mungawali village to offer prayers at the temple. The tragic incident occurred after they had offered their prayers.

The three deceased girls were from Ahrauli village.

Further details are awaited.

