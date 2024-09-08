Published 14:54 IST, September 8th 2024
3 Held for Man's Murder After Dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar
Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district
Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district | Image: Unsplash
