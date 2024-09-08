sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 14:54 IST, September 8th 2024

3 Held for Man's Murder After Dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar

Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Noida Police Arrests Fake Kidnappers Making Reel On Streets
Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:54 IST, September 8th 2024