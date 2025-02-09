sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maha Kumbh | Atishi Resigns | BJP's Mega Comeback | Trump Immigration Crackdown | Delhi Election Results | AAP Faces Rout |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 3 Killed, 10 Injured as Mini Truck Carrying People to Maha Kumbh Collides With SUV in MP

Published 11:30 IST, February 9th 2025

3 Killed, 10 Injured as Mini Truck Carrying People to Maha Kumbh Collides With SUV in MP

Three persons were killed and ten others injured when a mini truck carrying people to Prayagraj collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
3 killed, 10 injured as mini truck collides with SUV in MP
3 killed, 10 injured as mini truck collides with SUV in MP | Image: Representative

Satna: Three persons were killed and ten others injured when a mini truck carrying people to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, police said.

The truck overturned after the collision which took place at around 1.30 am on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway, located 45 km from the district headquarters, Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve said.

The incident led a traffic jam on the road which was later cleared by police.

The deceased were occupants of the pickup truck (mini truck), which was carrying people from Jabalpur in MP to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the official said.

The people in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Patel (52), Manisha Patel (31) and her son Jitendra Patel (11), the official said.

Ten other occupants of the two vehicles were injured and undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:30 IST, February 9th 2025