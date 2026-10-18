3 Men Booked Under Arms Act in Chandigarh’s Attawa; FIR Registered

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police have registered a case against three men under various provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in connection with an alleged offence reported in the Attawa area. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Sector 36 police station, the alleged incident took place on Saturday, October 17, between 3:50 pm and 11:30 pm.

The information was received at the police station shortly after midnight on October 18, and the FIR was registered at 12:47 am. The accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh, Kultawar Singh and Jitender Singh, all residents of Amritsar district in Punjab. The case has been registered under Sections 25, 27, 29, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 1959, along with Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023.

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