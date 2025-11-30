Three Terror Suspects Linked To Pakistan's ISI Arrested By Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell has managed to arrest 3 terror suspects linked to Pakistan's ISI-associated terrorists Shehzad Bhatti. Reportedly, all the arrested accused are residents of North India and the arrests have been made from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Additional CP, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said that among the three terror suspects, one among them is Hargunpreet Singh, from Punjab. The second man involved is Vikas Prajapati, from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, and the third is Arif, from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Kushwaha added that they recently threw a hand grenade in front of the Gurdaspur City Police Station on the 25th. He executed the attack, and these same boys were involved in the incident and have been arrested.

According to Kushwaha, there were many other places on their target where this group had done videography, recce and they had to throw hand grenades. He added Shahzad Bhatti used to give them directions from outside and was handling this group directly as well as with his associates and was running terror activities by using young boys whom he recruited through social media apps or through his other contacts.

Kushwaha further added there are one or two more links of this group which will be shared with the Punjab Police, and action will be taken against them, and those people will also be arrested, as per news reports.