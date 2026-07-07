3 Youths Drown In Abandoned Jalgaon Quarry While Allegedly Taking Selfie

Jalgaon: Three youths drowned while allegedly attempting to take a selfie at an abandoned quarry in Amalner tehsil of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, the incident occurred at an abandoned quarry on Chopda Road.

After receiving information about the incident, police and local residents retrieved the three youths from the quarry and rushed them to Dr Anil Shinde's hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The deceased were members of the Sindhi community.

Advertisement

A pall of gloom has descended upon the entire area following this tragedy.

Advertisement