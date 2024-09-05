Published 15:50 IST, September 5th 2024
30 Teachers Detained From Mandi House in Delhi During anti-NEP Protest
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, associations of different central and state universities had called for a joint students and teachers unity march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
March against NEP 2020 stopped, police detains teachers, | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:50 IST, September 5th 2024