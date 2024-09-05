sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 30 Teachers Detained From Mandi House in Delhi During anti-NEP Protest

Published 15:50 IST, September 5th 2024

30 Teachers Detained From Mandi House in Delhi During anti-NEP Protest

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, associations of different central and state universities had called for a joint students and teachers unity march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
March against NEP 2020 stopped, police detains teachers,
March against NEP 2020 stopped, police detains teachers, | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:50 IST, September 5th 2024