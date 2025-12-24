30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Murdered In Toronto, Warrant Issued Against Suspect Abdul Ghafoori

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman - Himanshi Khurana- was found murdered in Toronto, as per the cops. The murder triggered a Canada-wide manhunt for Abdul Ghafoori (32), the suspect who is supposed to be known to the victim and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

The cops, while commenting on the horrific murder stated that the case appears to involve "intimate partner violence", as per reports.

What Cops Are Saying

Toronto Police said that the officers were first apprised about the murder late on Friday night after receiving a report of a missing person.

Advertisement

"On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 pm, police responded to a call for a Missing Person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area," the police said.

The search operation to trace the victim continued overnight. "On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 am, officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence," police said, adding that the death was treated as a homicide.

Advertisement

Ghafoori is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, a charge that can result in a life sentence without parole if premeditation and intent are established in court.

Indian Embassy in Canada

India’s Consulate in Toronto, expressing grief over Khurana’s killing, in a post on X stated that all support is being provided to Himanshi's family and has been in touch with the local authorities to dig in more information.

In a post on X, they added "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto," it said. "We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief."

The Indian mission added that it continues to work with authorities as the homicide investigation remains ongoing and efforts continue to locate the accused.

Meanwhile, police have released an image of the suspect and said efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest him. The Toronto Police Service noted that the case is the city’s 40th homicide of 2025.