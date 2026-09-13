30-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from Rooftop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Police said. Police received a call at around 5:20 AM regarding a man lying injured on the street. Following the information, police personnel, along with crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a native of Kishanganj Pipla in Bihar. According to police, Deepak was found lying injured on the street after the fall. He was subsequently declared dead, and the authorities began examining the circumstances that led to the incident.

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