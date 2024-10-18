sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 3000 Tonnes of Solid Waste Will Be Processed Per Day By 2026 In Delhi: MCD Tells Supreme Court

Published 23:10 IST, October 18th 2024

3000 Tonnes of Solid Waste Will Be Processed Per Day By 2026 In Delhi: MCD Tells Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi told the Supreme Court that by 2026 more than 3000 tonnes of solid waste will be processed in Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MCD tells Supreme court that by 2026, it will process more than 3000 tonnes of solid waste per day in Delhi
MCD tells Supreme court that by 2026, it will process more than 3000 tonnes of solid waste per day in Delhi | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:09 IST, October 18th 2024