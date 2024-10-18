Published 23:10 IST, October 18th 2024
3000 Tonnes of Solid Waste Will Be Processed Per Day By 2026 In Delhi: MCD Tells Supreme Court
Municipal Corporation of Delhi told the Supreme Court that by 2026 more than 3000 tonnes of solid waste will be processed in Delhi.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MCD tells Supreme court that by 2026, it will process more than 3000 tonnes of solid waste per day in Delhi | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:09 IST, October 18th 2024