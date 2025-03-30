31 Lakh Defence Pensioners Onboarded on SPARSH Platform for Direct Pension Disbursal

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that nearly 31 lakh out of 32 lakh defence pensioners have been onboarded on the SPARSH platform, ensuring direct pension disbursal into their bank accounts. The initiative aimed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and convenience in the pension disbursal system for retired armed forces personnel and defence civilians.

SPARSH Platform for Defence Pensions

Launched in October 2020, System for Pension Administration – Raksha (SPARSH) is a 'Digital India' initiative designed to streamline pension management for defence personnel. The platform enables seamless pension processing, direct payments, and digital grievance redressal, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

According to the Defence Ministry, efforts have been made to assist veterans and their families, especially elderly pensioners and those living in remote areas with limited access to digital resources.

Outreach Programs to Assist Veterans

To address concerns of pensioners, the ministry has been conducting Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSA) at various locations. These programs have provided a platform for veterans, widows, and families to resolve pension-related issues efficiently.

The ministry said, "Of the total 32 lakh defence pensioners, approximately 31 lakh have been onboarded on System for Pension Administration - Raksha (SPARSH) and their pensions are being directly credited into their bank accounts."

Nationwide Support Programs Held

Between January 2024 and December 2024, a total of seven RPSAs were conducted across different regions of the country to provide assistance to pensioners. Additionally, the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) organized over 90 SPARSH outreach programs to guide and support pensioners in using the digital platform.

Defence officials also participated in Ex-Servicemen (ESM) rallies, Navy Veteran Meets, and Air Force Veteran Conclaves, organized by the Indian defence forces to reach out to retired personnel and ensure their concerns were addressed effectively.

Government’s Commitment to Pensioner Welfare

The Defence Ministry reiterated its commitment to improving pension administration and ensuring that retired personnel receive their pensions without delay. With SPARSH successfully integrated, the government aims to further simplify processes and expand outreach to ensure every defence pensioner benefits from the system.