CM Yogi Adityanath's Big Order: No Meat Shops Near Temples Ahead of Navratri and Ram Navami

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a directive to ensure that there are no shops selling eggs, meat, and other non-vegetarian items near temples across the state. According to officials, the chief minister's move is part of the preparations for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and Shri Ram Navami celebrations. The Chief Minister's office has confirmed that this decision aims to maintain the sanctity and spiritual ambiance of these religious events.

The officials stated that CM Yogi's directive is an important step towards promoting a vegetarian and peaceful environment in the vicinity of temples. The move move is also welcomed by the devotees and the general public, who consider these events highly sacred. The citizens responded to the decision, saying that the absence of non-vegetarian food shops near temples will contribute to a more focused and serene atmosphere, allowing devotees to fully immerse themselves in their spiritual pursuits.

Preparations For Ram Navami

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a comprehensive review meeting to ensure the safe organisation of these events. During the meeting, several decisions were made to facilitate a smooth and enjoyable experience for the devotees. One of the primary decisions was to organise a continuous recitation of Shri Ramcharitmanas, also known as Akhand Manas recitation, in temples across all districts. The recitation is scheduled to commence on April 5 and will be a big event in the lead-up to Ram Navami.

Another important decision made during the meeting was to hold a special ceremony in Ayodhya on April 6. The ceremony, known as Purnahuti, will feature Suryatilak and will be a grand celebration of Ram Navami. The event is expected to draw large crowds, and the administration has been working tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to accommodate the devotees.

To ensure that the devotees are not inconvenienced during the celebrations, the Chief Minister has also directed that a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply be maintained throughout the state during Basantik Navratri. The officials have been asked to follow the directives on a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply enabling the temples and surrounding areas to remain well-lit and facilitate a smooth experience for the devotees.

Arrangements For Devotees

CM Yogi also underlined the importance of providing proper arrangements for the devotees in Devi temples, which includes the provision of jute matting, drinking water, and canopies to ensure that the devotees are comfortable during their visit. Additionally, the administration has been instructed to implement crowd control measures in major Devi temples and Shaktipeeths, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

To facilitate a peaceful and enjoyable experience for the devotees, the Chief Minister has also directed that special cleanliness campaigns be conducted in the entire state. The Urban Development and Rural Development departments have been tasked with conducting these campaigns to ensure that the temples and surrounding areas are clean and well-maintained.