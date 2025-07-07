31 Pages, 126 Para BRICS Rio Joint Statement Mentions India 10 Times – Detailed Story

Rio de Janeiro: The BRICS Summit, hosted in Rio de Janeiro, was held under the theme: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.” The summit culminated in the release of a 31-page, 126-paragraph joint statement, in which India was mentioned 10 times.

The statement outlined the bloc’s collective vision for reforming global institutions, enhancing South–South cooperation, and reinforcing the role of emerging economies in shaping a multipolar and inclusive world order.

One of the key highlights of the statement was the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BRICS nations stated, "We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens."

Major Topics Covered in the Joint Statement:

Strengthening Multilateralism and Reforming Global Governance

The bloc reiterated its longstanding call for urgent reform of global institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank. It stressed the need for these institutions to reflect 21st-century geopolitical realities, reaffirming support for India and Brazil’s permanent membership in a reformed UNSC.

Promoting Peace, Security, and International Stability

While refraining from naming specific countries, the statement expressed deep concern over ongoing global conflicts, including those in the Middle East. It emphasised diplomacy, international law, and peaceful resolution, reinforcing BRICS’s image as a stabilising voice amid rising global tensions.

Deepening International Economic, Trade, and Financial Cooperation

The declaration criticised unilateral trade practices and underlined the need to build a fairer and more open trading system. It encouraged the use of local currencies in BRICS trade to reduce reliance on the US dollar and jointly called for IMF quota reforms to increase the representation of developing economies.

Combating Climate Change and Promoting Sustainable, Fair and Inclusive Development

BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement and underscored the urgency of climate finance, urging developed nations to fulfil their financial pledges. The statement focused on enabling green transitions in the Global South without compromising developmental priorities.

Partnerships for the Promotion of Human, Social and Cultural Development

Beyond economics, the bloc committed to strengthening cooperation in education, healthcare, gender equality, digital inclusion, and youth engagement. BRICS also called for deeper ties in science, innovation, and cultural exchange to foster inclusive development across member nations.

The statement welcomed the participation of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as full members of BRICS, marking a significant expansion of the bloc.

The Rio summit reaffirmed BRICS’s evolving role as a platform for collective South–South leadership, rooted in inclusivity, sovereignty, and strategic reform. The joint statement highlighted both the challenges and opportunities facing the developing world, offering a united front in the push for a more equitable and representative global order.