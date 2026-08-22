31-Year-Old MSc Student Commits Suicide At IIT Delhi Campus After Jumping From 6th Floor

New Delhi: A 31-year-old MSc Physics student allegedly committed suicide at the IIT Delhi campus on Saturday morning after jumping from the sixth floor of a building, police said.

The police received a PCR call about the incident at around 8:33 am. A team from the Kishangarh police station reached the campus shortly after and took the injured student to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Student entered campus through main gate

According to the police, the student entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate at around 8:00 am. He then went to the lecture hall complex and took an elevator to the sixth floor before jumping from the front side of the building.

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Following the incident, crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot. The teams examined the scene and collected evidence. A preliminary examination found no injury marks on the body other than those caused by the fall.

No suicide note found

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Police said no suicide note was found at the scene. A mobile phone recovered from the student's pocket has been taken for examination as part of the investigation.

The police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the IIT Delhi administration. The circumstances surrounding the death and the reason behind the incident are being investigated.