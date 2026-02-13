Updated 13 February 2026 at 12:21 IST
32-Year-Old Pune IT Engineer Dies by Suicide After Jumping Into a 250-Foot-Deep Gorge at Lions Point
A 32-year-old IT engineer from Pune, Virendra Sinha, died by suicide at Lions Point in Lonavala, jumping into a 250-foot gorge. His abandoned car was found, prompting a search operation.
Mumbai: A 32-year-old IT engineer from Pune allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a 250-foot-deep gorge at Lions Point, a popular tourist destination in Lonavala, near Mumbai.
The deceased, identified as Virendra Sinha, a 32-year-old engineer who worked for a private IT company in Pune’s Baner area. The incident came to light early Thursday morning after his car was found abandoned near the viewpoint, prompting authorities to launch a search operation.
It is Reported That Before Committing Suicide, had sent emails and messages to his wife and friends shortly before the incident, which investigators believe contained distress signals. Officials are examining these communications as part of the inquiry.
A joint rescue operation was carried out by the Lonavala Rural Police and the Shivdurg Rescue Team from Wildlife Protection Maval. After a challenging search and rescue operation in steep terrain, the body was recovered from a depth of Approximately 250 feet.
The case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The incident has also raised fresh concerns over safety arrangements given the Increasing Number of Suicides at Lions Point, Questions Are Now Being Raised About the Administration's Security Arrangements.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 12:09 IST