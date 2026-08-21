34 Children Fall Ill After Detergent Mixed in Mid-Day Meal Instead of Salt at Nalanda School

Nalanda, Bihar: Thirty-four students at Parasi Middle School in the Noorsarai block of Nalanda district fell ill on Thursday after consuming their mid-day meal, sparking panic among parents and prompting an official investigation.

According to the day’s menu, the children were served rice with a soybean and potato vegetable preparation. Shortly after eating, many complained of stomach pain and dizziness. The students alleged that detergent powder had been mixed into the vegetable dish instead of salt after they pointed out the food lacked seasoning.

The affected children were first taken by auto-rickshaw to Paithana Dental College in Rahui. Due to limited medical facilities there, they were shifted to the Model Hospital in Bihar Sharif. Civil Surgeon Dr. Jai Prakash Singh and Sub-Divisional Officer Kislay Srivastava visited the hospital to assess the situation. All 34 children received treatment and were declared out of danger before being discharged later in the evening.

School authorities described the incident as an accidental mix-up. Acting Principal and teacher Ashutosh Kumar said the salt and detergent were stored in the same place, leading to the error. “It was a major mistake, and we are now exercising the utmost caution,” he stated. Teacher Vikas Kumar added that stricter measures for food preparation and ingredient storage have been put in place following the episode.

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Classes at the school have resumed, and the children are reported to be in normal health. Local administration officials confirmed that a formal investigation has been ordered to determine responsibility and prevent any recurrence.

The incident has raised serious questions about the storage of cleaning agents near food supplies and the quality checks in place before mid-day meals are served to students.