35-Year-Old Driver Succumbs After Street Vendor Stabs Him Over Request for 'Extra Choley' in Outer Delhi

New Delhi: A 35-year-old car driver, who was stabbed multiple times following an argument over an extra serving of choley, died during medical treatment at a hospital in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, according to news agency reports.

The victim, identified as Sandeep, was critically injured during an altercation with a roadside choley-bhaturey vendor near the Jwalapuri Nala stretch.

The violent scuffle broke out after Sandeep allegedly requested an extra portion of choley while eating at the food stall, triggering a verbal spat that quickly escalated into a deadly assault.

Altercation Escalates Into Deadly Assault

According to preliminary details provided by law enforcement, Sandeep had stopped his vehicle near the roadside eatery to have a meal. When he asked the street vendor for an additional serving of choley, a heated argument erupted between the two over the request.

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As the argument intensified, the vendor and an associate allegedly confronted Sandeep, leading to physical jostling. In the ensuing clash, the attacker drew a sharp weapon and stabbed Sandeep multiple times in the torso before fleeing the spot.

Bystanders and residents who witnessed the sudden outbreak of violence rushed to help the injured driver.

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Police Investigation and Manhunt

Sandeep was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors performed emergency medical procedures. However, despite efforts to stabilise him, he succumbed to his severe stab wounds during treatment.

Following Sandeep's death, Delhi Police upgraded the charges against the accused from attempted murder to murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating teams have secured footage from surveillance cameras positioned near Jwalapuri Nala to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the exact sequence of the assault.

Police have deployed multiple teams to trace and apprehend the absconding vendor and any accomplices involved in the crime.