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  • 35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding SUV Rams Over Him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding SUV Rams Over Him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

The man was reportedly standing by the roadside with his friend when the accident took place. The vehicle was seized, the driver identified, and FIR registered, as per reports.

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35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding SUV Rams Over Him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden
35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding SUV Rams Over Him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden | Image: PTI 'X'

A 35-year-old man died after a speeding SUV allegedly ran over him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area. 

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The man was reportedly standing by the roadside with his friend when the accident took place. The vehicle was seized, the driver identified, and FIR registered, as per reports. 

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Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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