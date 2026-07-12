35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding SUV Rams Over Him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden
The man was reportedly standing by the roadside with his friend when the accident took place. The vehicle was seized, the driver identified, and FIR registered, as per reports.
- India News
- 1 min read
A 35-year-old man died after a speeding SUV allegedly ran over him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.
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The man was reportedly standing by the roadside with his friend when the accident took place. The vehicle was seized, the driver identified, and FIR registered, as per reports.
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