360 Kg Explosives Seized in Faridabad’s Dhauj Village: What Did Giriraj Singh Say About the Shocking Discovery?

New Delhi: A joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Faridabad Police has led to one of the biggest terror-related seizures outside Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators recovered nearly 360 kilograms of explosive material along with arms and ammunition from a rented house in Dhauj village, Faridabad.

The recovery included AK-47 rifles, pistols, magazines, empty cartridges, and large suitcases filled with ammonium nitrate, a chemical often used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Officials said the explosives were enough to plan a major strike, raising fears of an attack similar in scale to the Pulwama terror attack of 2019.

The probe began after the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. His questioning revealed links to other doctors and clerics suspected of being part of a wider terror network. This led police to Faridabad, where Dr. Muzammil, a senior doctor at Al-Falah College, and Istak, an Imam from Dhauj village, were detained.

Reacting to the shocking discovery, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the seizure could have been “more dangerous than the Bombay blasts.” He warned that if such explosives had been used during large gatherings, including the ongoing Baba Bageshwar yatra, the consequences would have been catastrophic. Singh also questioned the silence of opposition leaders, saying, “There have been no statements on this from Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, Akhilesh, or Owaisi.”

He further alleged that suspects in such cases often belong to one particular community and asked whether this was part of a larger conspiracy. “Is this a conspiracy towards Ghazwa-e-Hind? This is not a small incident, and the people should raise concerns over it,” Singh said.

The case has been registered under the UAPA Act and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway. Officials believe the module had links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and possibly Al-Qaeda footprints, with plans for coordinated strikes across India.

