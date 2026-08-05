37 Families of Terror Victims Receive Government Jobs on Article 370 Anniversary; Many Say Justice Came After Decades | Exclusive

Srinagar: On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday handed over government appointment letters to 37 next of kin (NoKs) of civilians killed by terrorists, with several families receiving employment after waiting for nearly three decades. The appointments were described by many beneficiaries as long-awaited recognition of their loss and a significant step towards justice.

The appointment letters were distributed during a ceremony in Srinagar. In addition, 32 beneficiaries received jobs under the Compassionate Appointment Rules (SRO-43) and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Many of those who received the appointment letters are family members of civilians who were kidnapped, murdered or brutally killed by terrorists over the past several decades. For some families, the wait for government employment stretched to nearly 35 years.

Several beneficiaries said they believed such recognition would not have been possible before the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and described the appointments as a moment that restored dignity to families who had silently carried the burden of terrorism for decades.

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Some beneficiaries also said the occasion marked a sense of closure, noting that many of those responsible for the killings had since been neutralised by security forces. They expressed pride in the sacrifices made by their loved ones and said the appointments acknowledged both their suffering and resilience.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the appointment letters were more than employment documents and symbolised justice, remembrance and the nation's commitment to families affected by terrorism. Paying tribute to innocent civilians killed by terrorists, he said no job or compensation could replace the loss of a loved one, but the government was committed to ensuring that no terror victim's family remained forgotten.

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Sinha said the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, marked a turning point for Jammu and Kashmir by removing discriminatory laws, extending equal rights and strengthening governance. He said the government had since worked to dismantle the terror ecosystem, strengthen law and order and create opportunities through development and employment.

Wali Mohammad Wani of Shopian, who was killed by terrorists on July 16, 1993, the Lieutenant Governor said his family had finally received justice after 33 years with the appointment of a family member. He described it as an example of the administration's commitment to addressing long-pending cases of terror victim families.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that justice for terror victims is a national obligation and asserted that the administration remains committed to dismantling terrorism, bringing its perpetrators and supporters to justice, and ensuring peace, equality and opportunity for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said terrorism could not defeat a determined nation and warned that those attempting to disturb peace would face strict action.

Referring to the valley's development since 2019, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant growth in infrastructure, investment and connectivity. He said investment in the Union Territory reached ₹5,824 crore during the financial year 2025-26, alongside major infrastructure projects, including airport expansion and improved rail connectivity.