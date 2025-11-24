37-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping in Front of Metro at Rohini West Station

A 37-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching metro train at Rohini West Metro Station on Monday evening November 24, 2025. | Image: ANI, Unsplash

New Delhi: A 37-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching metro train at Rohini West Metro Station on Monday evening November 24, 2025 , police said.

According to officials, a PCR call reporting that “a passenger jumped in front of a metro train at Gate No. 3 of Rohini West Metro Station” was received at around 5:03 pm. The call was registered as DD No. 12A and assigned to ASI Naresh Kumar (No. 203/Metro), who reached the spot along with HC Subhash.

By the time police arrived, the injured individual had already been shifted by ambulance to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BSA) Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

At the hospital, police collected the medicolegal certificate (MLC), which confirmed that the individual had been brought dead. The deceased was identified as Hemant Negi, son of Manhor Negi, a resident of Avantika Enclave, Rohini Sector-2, Delhi. Police said he was employed in the private sector, working in mutual funds in Ghaziabad.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Negi entered the station and jumped in front of a metro train traveling from Rithala toward Kashmiri Gate. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene, and relevant evidence has been collected.

Police stated that no suicide note has been found so far, and the motive behind the suspected suicide is yet to be established. Crime team & forensic science team inspected the place of incident & exhibits were seized. Family members of deceased are being intimated.

