BREAKING: Mild 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat’s Saurashtra Region Early Today
The Saurashtra region of Gujarat experienced a magnitude 3.0 earthquake early this morning. Know more details
Mild 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat’s Saurashtra Region Early Today | Image: X
BREAKING: A mild earthquake measuring magnitude 3.0 hit Gujarat’s Saurashtra region at 3:06 AM, with its epicentre located 15 km northeast of Talala. The Institute of Seismological Research confirmed the tremor. There are no reports of damage or casualties so far.
(More details awaited)
