'Sir, Meri Condition Bohot...': '370 Biryani' Joke Man Himanshu Jangra Tells Ex-Boss His Story On Pranit More's Show Wasn't 'Totally True'

New Delhi: Himanshu Jangra, the man behind the viral and outrageous '370 ki Biryani' comment, has stated that the dating story he shared on stand-up comedian Pranit More's show was not "totally true". The 22-year-old made the claim during a video call with his former boss Vivek Vishwakarma.

A video of the conversation was shared on Instagram by Starvik Design, the Gurugram-based company that fire Jangra after his 'biryani' comment drew massive backlash on social media.

‘Bohot Troll Ho Raha Hoon’

During the video call, Jangra was seen telling his ex-boss that his condition is very bad.

"Sir, abhi toh meri condition bohot worse hai...Pichle do hafte se bohot jayada troll ho raha hu (Sir, my condition is very bad. For the past two weeks, I am facing massive trolling on Instagram)," he said.

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He told his former boss how his family got to know about his misdeeds and that he regrets his shameful act.

Jangra narrated, “Till one week, no one knew about it. No one at home, no one in my hometown knew about it. But last Sunday my uncle got to know about it. He called me and asked what was happening, saying, 'Kaisi kaisi videos aa rahi hai?'”

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“He scolded me, asking, ‘Kyu gaya tu uss show me?’," Jangra said, adding that he told his uncle that “ye thode dino me ho jaayega shaant, aap kisi aur ko mat batana (this will cool down in few days, do not tell anyone about this).”

‘Aapka Ladka Aise Aise Bol Raha Hai…’

Himanshu Jangra said that he did not expect that in the next two days, he would get so much hate for this. “The video went to my relatives, it went to the neighbours…Neighbours ne ghar aake bata diya ki ‘aapka ladka aise aise bol raha hai iss video me, ye bohot sharm ki baat hai’ (Neighbours came to my parents' home and told that it is very shameful that your son is saying such things),” he added.

He further said that his parents then called him home and questioned him, following which he apologised to them.

“Till here it was still fine. But when they found out that I was fired from the job, they got very tense. Now, a case has been filed against me. I have also received a notice,” he added.

Jangra said that he is very tensed and regrets going to Pranit More's show. He added that it was his first time attending a comedy show.

‘My Story Was Not Totally True’

Himanshu Jangra also claimed that the ‘370 biryani’ story he narrated on Pranit More's show was not entirely true. “The girl I am talking about, yes, I had dated a girl like this. We had a good talk, and we spent a lot of time. We had a good bonding. But what I said there, it was not totally true. I improvised," he said.

“Wo totally true nahi tha. Improvise karke maine story batai thi waha par.”

“I agree I used some wrong words there. I would like to apologise for this,” Jangra added, claiming that whatever he said was for ”entertainment" purpose.

‘Environment Hi Aisa Tha…’

Claiming that his mentality is “not like that”, he told his ex-boss, “Sir, you know….I have worked with you. There are many female colleagues in our office, and there has been no complaints against me till date.”

“Waha ka environment hi aisa tha ki log isko entertaining way me le rahe the. Host bhi isko entertaqining way me le rahe tha. Uske confidence ko dekh ke mereko aur badhava mila (The environment was such that people were taking it in an entertaining way. The host was also taking it in an entertaining way. Looking at his confidence, I got a boost),” he added.

He added that he has now learnt a lesson that “one should not speak things like this because it has a bad impact on society”. He said that from now on he will try to improve his image, become a responsible man and not share reels that could have a bad impact on the society.

What Is The ‘370 Ki Biryani’ Controversy?

During Pranit More's show, Himanshu Jangra shared the story of a purported recent date, stating that he had bought his date a plate of chicken biryani that cost around ₹370. He added that when she later asked him to drop her home, he joked that because he had spent ₹370 on her, he was entitled to "recover" or "reclaim" his money, strongly implying a demand for physical intimacy.

He said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”

His remark framed a woman's consent as something transactional, something that could be purchased for the price of a plate of biryani. What made matters significantly worse was the reaction on stage. Pranit More appeared to be laughing during the exchange rather than challenging it.