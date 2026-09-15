4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured After Fridge Explosion Triggers Fire in Karnataka’s Belagavi

Belagavi: Four members of a family were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a fire broke out at a house in the Chavhatgalli area of Belagavi city, police said here on Tuesday. The incident took place late on Monday night within the limits of Market Police Station, amid Ganesh festival celebrations.

According to preliminary information, a refrigerator explosion triggered the fire, which quickly engulfed the entire house. The people inside the house were trapped and could not escape, resulting in the deaths of four family members. The deceased have been identified as Gajanan Damone (65), Roshan Damone (21), Sharda Damone (45) and Bharathi Radamone (50).

Two others, Priya Damone (28) and Ganga Damone (25), sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The family members were reportedly working as daily wage labourers. Police and fire department officials reached the spot after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

Authorities are investigating the matter further. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited. Earlier, on July 15, a massive fire broke out at a paper packaging factory in Shivamogga city's Old Mandli Industrial area, destroying packaging material worth crores of rupees.

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More than 25 personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway for over an hour to bring the blaze under control.