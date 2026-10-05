4 FIRs, 18 Arrests After Violence During Parliament Street Protests In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs and arrested 18 people in connection with incidents of violence during protests at Parliament Street on Monday.

According to police sources, the FIRs relate to allegations of stabbing, rioting, defacement of public property and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties. The 18 accused arrested were produced before a local court on Monday.

The protests followed an October 3 demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where three women journalists had alleged physical mistreatment and sexual harassment by police personnel.

Delhi Police has confirmed that complaints submitted by the three women journalists have been received and transferred to the Crime Branch at Kamla Market for a fair and impartial inquiry.

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The protesters had gathered at Parliament Street seeking action on their complaints and alleged that they were detained by police on Monday morning.

The incident has also drawn political reactions, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that women journalists were mistreated and demanding that CCTV footage from Saket Police Station be made public.

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