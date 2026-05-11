4 Identified After North-East Woman, Friend Allegedly Harassed and Assaulted Near Nehru Place; One Detained by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have identified four main accused in the alleged harassment and assault of two women near South Delhi’s Nehru Place, with one suspect already detained and being interrogated as multiple police teams continue raids across the National Capital Region.

The incident took place early Sunday morning near a tea stall outside the Eros Hotel in Nehru Place and has triggered outrage over the alleged use of racial slurs and harassment targeting a woman from the North-East.

According to police, one of the victims is from Assam while the other woman is from Bihar.

PCR Call Received Around 7 AM

Delhi Police said a PCR call reporting two women in distress was received at Kalkaji Police Station around 7 am on May 10.

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A local police team immediately rushed to the spot and found the two women visibly shaken after an alleged confrontation involving a group of young men.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to offensive remarks, verbal abuse and racial comments, following which the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

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Police sources said the complainant also alleged stalking and wrongful restraint before the assault took place.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victims were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of individuals. This led to a heated quarrel which eventually escalated into a physical altercation between the victims and the accused,” a senior police official said.

Victims Taken to AIIMS, FIR Registered

Both women were escorted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for medical examination and treatment following the incident.

Delhi Police later registered FIR No. 259/2026 at Kalkaji Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to assault, harassment, wrongful restraint and common intention.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2), 74, 126(2), 351(2), 78 and 3(5) of the BNS.

CCTV Footage Scanned, Witnesses Questioned

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from nearby roads, shops and establishments around Nehru Place to trace those involved in the assault.

Police also identified several witnesses and passersby who were present during the altercation.

As part of the investigation, eight individuals were rounded up and questioned overnight to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Officials said the questioning and technical evidence helped identify four main accused in the case.

One Accused Detained, Raids Continue

Police sources confirmed that one of the four identified accused has now been detained and is currently being interrogated.

Multiple teams are continuing raids at various locations linked to the remaining accused in an effort to arrest them.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, multiple raids were conducted across the city. Eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned. Based on the intelligence gathered, four main accused have been identified,” the officer said.

The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected soon.

Fresh Spotlight on Safety Concerns

The incident has once again highlighted concerns repeatedly raised by people from North-Eastern states over racial discrimination, harassment and targeted abuse in major cities.