Girl Accuses Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son Of Sexually Assaulting Her At Telangana Farmhouse, He Alleges 'Honey Trap'

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Bandi Bhageerath, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, at a farmhouse in Moinabad, Telangana on December 31, 2025. Bhageerath has denied the allegation, claiming that it he is being honey-trapped.

On the basis of the girl's allegations, an FIR was filed at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11/12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The minor girl alleged that she was made to consume alcohol and sexually assaulted by Bageerath at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions. According to police, the girl's mother stated that Bageerath had been in a relationship with her daughter for around seven to eight months. The girl, who is a student, was yet to be examined by investigators at the time of filing.

On the same day, hours before the POCSO FIR was registered, Bageerath filed a counter-complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar — his father's Lok Sabha constituency. In his complaint, he named the minor girl and her parents, accusing them of criminal intimidation and extortion. An FIR was also registered based on his complaint.

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Bageerath alleged in his counter-complaint that he had become acquainted with the girl through social gatherings and family functions, and had trusted the family, even accompanying them on visits to religious places. He claimed the family later began demanding money, and that he had paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father out of fear. He alleged the family subsequently escalated their demand to Rs 5 crore.

Bageerath further stated in his complaint that some of his friends had faced similar attempts by the same family, and that a related complaint had been filed at the Nirmal Police Station in Adilabad district in April 2026. He urged police to investigate the threats and provide him protection. Unconfirmed reports suggested police had initially been reluctant to register the girl's FIR, doing so only after her family threatened to approach the court.

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