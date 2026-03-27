‘4 Indian LPG-Laden Ships Crossed Hormuz’: MEA Says India’s Sourcing Driven By 1.4 Billion People

New Delhi: India is in touch with all countries concerned for safe transit of its ships to meet energy requirements, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday and noted that four ships laden with LPG have arrived in India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz safely.

Answering queries during the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said India's energy sourcing is based on the imperative to secure the needs of 1.4 billion people, the dynamics of the market and the global situation.

"We have kept you informed about the Indian ships that have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Four ships laden with LPG have arrived in India after crossing the Strait safely... We continue to be in touch with all concerned countries for the safe transit of our ships to meet our energy requirements," Jaiswal said.

"You are well aware of a broad approach to sourcing energy needs. It is based on our imperative to secure the needs of 1.4 billion people, dynamics of the market and the global situations. These three issues are vital for our decision-making," he added.

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Answering another query, Jaiswal said the External Affairs Minister had several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in France.

"Our external affairs minister is in Paris for G7 foreign ministers meeting. He's already had meetings with several foreign ministers, his counterparts, including France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Brazil. Even as we speak, these engagements continue there, because today is also a working day... He spoke at two sessions," he said.

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