4 Minors Brutally Assault Migrant Worker With Sickles In Tamil Nadu; Disturbing Video Surfaces

New Delhi: A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh was brutally attacked with sickles by four minors in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, leaving him critically injured. The shocking incident, which was recorded on a mobile phone by the attackers themselves, went viral on social media.

The disturbing videos show the attackers threatening and assaulting the victim, with one of the minors even flashing a victory sign after the attack.

One of the accused minor (Screengrab from shocking visuals)

The victim Siraj, a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, was working in Tamil Nadu. According to preliminary information, Siraj was first targeted while travelling in a train from Chennai to Thiruvallur. The four accused, all minors, allegedly threatened him with sickles and swords during the journey while recording videos on their phones.

What began as intimidation soon escalated into a brutal assault. The minors took Siraj to a secluded area near a railway station, where he was repeatedly attacked with sickles. One of them recorded the entire brutality on phone camera.

Siraj suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have described his condition as critical. Police have launched an investigation into the attack and are probing the circumstances leading to the assault.

Further details are awaited.



