New Delhi: During the NIA interrogation with Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 terror mastermind, shocking details have been revealed about the terror attacks in Mumbai that killed over 170 people, including Rana's meetings with David Coleman Headley and his involvement in the attacks.

Tahawwur Rana, who was successfully extradited to India from the US and has been sent to 18-day custody, is being rigorously questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during the interrogation to uncover the entire conspiracy behind the Mumbai Terror Attacks.

4 Shocking Revelations About 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks from Tahawwur Rana's Interrogation

The planned date for the Mumbai attacks had to be postponed at one point due to high tides in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai. Pakistan ’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Tahawwur Rana, chose to wait until the sea conditions improved before proceeding with the 26/11 operation. In a conversation prior to the attack, David Coleman Headley informed Rana that the mission was temporarily delayed because the sea was too rough. Tahawwur Rana was fully aware of the Mumbai attack plans, possessing information equivalent to that held by key terrorists like Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Makki, and other plotters. The US investigative authorities confirmed that detailed aspects of the 26/11 conspiracy were consistently communicated to Rana. This information was later shared with India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of the case investigation. In late April 2008, Headley traveled to the United States for a stay of around six weeks. At the end of May, he met with Rana in Chicago. During this encounter, Headley reiterated that the attack had been postponed due to unfavorable sea conditions. Importantly, he also revealed to Rana that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) intended to target the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, a detail he had learned from Lashkar operatives two months earlier in March 2008. Although Headley disclosed these critical plans to Rana during their May 2008 meeting in Chicago, Rana later misled investigators in the United States by claiming he had no prior knowledge of the 26/11 attacks. However, his statements were contradicted by findings from US agencies, which clearly established his awareness and involvement in the broader conspiracy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been constantly grilling Tahawwur Rana to ensure that every little detail of the conspiracy behind the horrific 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks is uncovered. In another update, Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh emphasized in a detailed 12-page ruling, that the terror plot involving Tahawwur Rana extended far beyond India’s borders and carried significant international implications. The court observed that numerous Indian cities, including New Delhi, were marked as possible sites for attacks modeled after the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.