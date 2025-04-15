4 Shocking Revelations About 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks from Tahawwur Rana's Interrogation

Updated April 15th 2025, 10:37 IST
New Delhi: During the NIA interrogation with Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 terror mastermind, shocking details have been revealed about the terror attacks in Mumbai that killed over 170 people, including Rana's meetings with David Coleman Headley and his involvement in the attacks.
Tahawwur Rana, who was successfully extradited to India from the US and has been sent to 18-day custody, is being rigorously questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during the interrogation to uncover the entire conspiracy behind the Mumbai Terror Attacks.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been constantly grilling Tahawwur Rana to ensure that every little detail of the conspiracy behind the horrific 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks is uncovered. In another update, Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh emphasized in a detailed 12-page ruling, that the terror plot involving Tahawwur Rana extended far beyond India’s borders and carried significant international implications. The court observed that numerous Indian cities, including New Delhi, were marked as possible sites for attacks modeled after the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.
The order stated, “The evidence presented indicates that the conspiracy at hand is not confined to Indian territory alone. Several locations, including in the national capital, were identified as intended targets in the broader terror plan.”
Published April 15th 2025, 09:32 IST