4 Teams, 4 Cities, 8 Suspects, 1 Plot: How 10/11 Delhi Red Fort Terror Attack Was Part of Larger Jaish Conspiracy

New Delhi: The investigation into the deadly Delhi Red Fort terror attack has uncovered shocking new details of a larger terror conspiracy that extended far beyond the national capital. According to sources, around eight suspects conspired to carry out serial blasts in four cities across India, using coded communication, encrypted apps, and chemical explosives disguised as ‘shipments’ and ‘packages’.

4 Teams, 4 Cities, 1 Terror Operation

According to the sources, the conspiracy involved four teams of two members each, trained to execute simultaneous bombings at four different locations. Each group was supposed to carry multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Sources informed that the probe officials believe that the plan was to trigger serial explosions between November 8 and 12, the same period referenced in handwritten diaries seized from two prime conspirators - Dr. Umar Nabi and Dr. Muzammil Shakil.

Code Words: ‘Shipment’ and ‘Package’ for Explosives

The investigative teams have also recovered diaries and notebooks from rooms inside Al-Falah University, where both Umar and Muzammil were faculty members. The documents contained coded language, including the repeated use of the words ‘Operation’, ‘Shipment’, and ‘Package'. As per the sources, the suspects prepared explosives using ammonium nitrate, oxide, and fuel oil, recording all details in code. These same words were also found in chats retrieved from their mobile phones and encrypted communication apps.

Al-Falah University Room No. 13: The Nerve Centre of the Plot

It has also come to light that the operational hub of the terror plot was Room Number 13 of Building 17 inside Al-Falah University, belonging to Dr. Muzammil of Pulwama. Investigations so far have revealed how Muzammil regularly held secret meetings there with other ‘terrorist doctors’. Police recovered diaries, pen drives, digital data, and chemicals from the room and the nearby laboratory. Forensic teams confirmed that the seized materials could be used to prepare IEDs when mixed with ammonium nitrate and oxidisers.

Advertisement

Handler in Turkey, Communication Through Encrypted Apps

Delhi Police and intelligence agency sources have traced the suspects’ communication to a foreign handler identified as ‘Ukasa’, suspected to be operating from Ankara, Turkey. Officials believe Ukasa may be a code name itself. Both Umar and Muzammil reportedly visited Ankara in March 2022, where they are suspected to have been radicalised and received training. The accused communicated with their handlers through the encrypted Session App.

DNA Matched! Red Fort Bomber Confirmed as Dr. Umar Nabi

In a major forensic breakthrough, DNA tests confirmed that the man who drove the explosive-laden white Hyundai i20 that detonated near Red Fort on November 10 was Dr. Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. As per the sources, Umar’s leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and accelerator, and his DNA matched 100 per cent with samples from his mother and brother. Human remains, teeth, and clothing recovered from the car further helped in confirming his identity.

Advertisement

The blast, which occurred at 6:52 PM, killed at least 12 people and injured 25 others.

Mapping Umar’s Footprints Before Terror Attack

CCTV footage from more than 50 locations tracked Umar’s movement across Delhi before the blast. He entered Delhi through Faridabad, drove through multiple districts, including South-East, East, Central, and North-West. He briefly stopped for food in Ashok Vihar and also visited a mosque in Central Delhi. Bomber Umar Nabi finally parked the vehicle near the Red Fort at 3:19 PM, just hours before the terror attack. His last known mobile location was at Al-Falah University on October 31, after which his phone went off, suggesting he had possibly switched to a secret device.

Timeline of the Bomber’s Movement on November 10

8:04 AM - Car entered Delhi via Badarpur toll booth.

8:20 AM - Spotted at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area.

3:19 PM - Entered Red Fort parking area, remained there for around three hours.

6:22 PM - Car exited the parking area.

6:52 PM - Terror attack near Red Fort while the car was still moving.

The Kashmir Link: Umar’s October Trip Under Lens

NIA officials have also traced a crucial lead to Umar Nabi’s October 2025 visit to Kashmir, where he allegedly conducted a recce of key locations in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area and Awantipora. Sources said that during this trip, Umar met Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) sympathisers and purchased the Hyundai i20, which he used in the Red Fort explosion. The car was bought in the name of Amir Rashid, a plumber from Pulwama, though payment was made directly by Umar.

Probe officials believe that this trip was part of pre-attack operational planning, linking the Delhi blast to a bigger Jaish-backed terror network.

Second Red Car Recovered in Faridabad

In a related big breakthrough, Faridabad Police recovered a red Ford EcoSport (DL 10 CK 0458) linked to the terror attack conspirators near Khandawali village. The area was sealed off after police feared the vehicle might contain explosives. A CFSL team was called in to inspect the car.

‘Operation’ Notes and Diaries Seized: Jaish’s India Network Under Scanner

Sources stated that the investigative teams are digging more into the larger terror blueprint after the recovered documents showed repeated references to the word ‘Operation’. They also hinted at how chemicals were moved from the university lab to Muzammil’s off-campus room, as well as communication patterns with handlers abroad. The recovered evidence has been sent for forensic analysis to decode remaining codenames and contacts.

The investigation into the terror attack in the heart of the national capital has widened to include several Jaish-linked doctors and associates, including Dr. Shaheen Shahid, who was allegedly leading JeM’s women’s wing in India and was tasked with recruiting women in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Saharanpur to build Jaish women's brigade. Her interrogation revealed plans to target religious sites in Ayodhya and Varanasi, as well as simultaneous attacks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the 10/11 Delhi terror attack probe, focusing on cross-border funding, encrypted communication, and terror recruitment. Over 500 personnel from the Delhi Police, NIA, IB, NSG, and local law enforcement are part of the multi-agency investigation who are are working to piece together the chain of events.