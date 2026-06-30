4-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 250-Foot Deep Borewell in Haryana’s Ambala; NDRF Launches Rescue Operation

Ambala: A massive joint rescue operation is currently underway in Dhanyoda village, Ambala, where a four-year-old child fell into a 250-foot-deep uncovered borewell on Tuesday morning.

Teams from the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local district administration have been deployed to the site in a race against time to extract the minor.

The victim has been identified as Nirvair Singh. According to local authorities, the tragic incident occurred when Nirvair had gone out to the agricultural fields with his father to deliver breakfast to his grandfather, who was already working there.

After reaching the site, the child's father briefly joined the grandfather in performing agricultural chores.

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While the elders were occupied with their work, Nirvair was playing nearby and accidentally stepped into the wide, exposed opening of the deep borewell.