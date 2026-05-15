3-Year-Old Child Falls into 25-Foot-Deep Borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; Rescue Operation Underway

Hoshiarpur, Punjab: A three-year-old child accidentally fell into an uncovered borewell while playing on Friday in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. A rescue operation is currently underway.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred when the toddler was playing near an agricultural field or open area where the borewell was located. The child plunged into the 25 feet deep borewell, sparking immediate alarm among family members and locals who rushed to the spot.

Rescue teams, including fire department personnel, police, and local administration officials, have reached the site and initiated efforts to safely extract the child. Officials said multiple agencies are coordinating the operation, which is currently in progress.

DC Ashika Jain, speaking on the ongoing rescue operation, said, "As you can see, teams from Baba Deep Singh Seva Dal and NDRF, along with expert agencies, are on the spot working to reach the child as soon as possible. The technical solutions being discussed include digging a parallel borewell to reach the child. We are also trying to build a ramp for quicker access. Along with this, we are continuously communicating with the child, and he is responding. This has given the entire team a lot of courage and hope."

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Asha, the mother of the 3-year-old boy who fell into the borewell, said, "Today around 4 PM, Gurkaran had gone outside to play carrying a water bottle. During this time, he suddenly fell into the borewell. I just want him to return safely and happily."

Borewell accidents involving young children remain a recurring concern in rural and semi-urban parts of Punjab, often due to open or poorly covered wells used for irrigation. Authorities have urged residents to ensure such structures are properly sealed to prevent such tragedies.

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