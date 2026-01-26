40-Hour Long Operation At 10,500 Feet: BRO Restores Chattergala Pass, Clears 6 Feet Of Snow | Jammu

Jammu: In a 40-hour long operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) carried out a successful high-altitude rescue and road restoration drive under 'Project Sampark' at Chattergala Pass, which is situated at an elevation of 10,500 feet on the Bhaderwah-Chattergala stretch in Doda district of Jammu region. The road link had been disrupted following heavy snowfall on January 23, 2026.

20 Civilians Evacuated

Snow clearance was initiated on the morning of January 24 by the 118 Road Construction Company of the 35 Border Roads Task Force. The teams worked for nearly 40 continuous hours, clearing close to 38 km of road buried under 5 to 6 feet of snow. The route was restored by the evening of January 25, facilitating the safe evacuation of 20 stranded civilians and 40 personnel of 4 Rashtriya Rifles along with arms and essential supplies.

The entire rescue operation was completed at 2:30 pm on Monday. No casualties were reported in the operation.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reiterated its commitment to maintaining infrastructure resilience, operational preparedness and humanitarian assistance in some of the nation’s harshest terrains, staying true to its motto of Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam.

Advertisement

The mission reflected the skill, resilience and dedication of BRO personnel operating in extreme weather and high-altitude conditions. Conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army, the operation ensured prompt relief and the restoration of a vital communication corridor.