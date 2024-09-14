Published 20:21 IST, September 14th 2024
42 Roads Closed as Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall; 169 Dead, Rs 1,327 Crore in Losses
Shimla has the highest number of closed roads which is 18, and after that Kangra has 10. 9 in Mandi, three in Kullu and one each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur.
42 Roads Closed as Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall; 169 Dead, Rs 1,327 Crore in Losses | Image: PTI File Photo
20:21 IST, September 14th 2024