Updated 5 September 2026 at 18:00 IST 45-Year-Old Woman Crushed to Death After Stage Structure Collapses During Dahi Handi Celebrations in Pune Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of Old Sangavi, was fatally injured when a heavy section of the iron frame, erected to support a stack of loudspeakers for an event, fell on her. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.