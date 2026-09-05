45-Year-Old Woman Crushed to Death After Stage Structure Collapses During Dahi Handi Celebrations in Pune
Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of Old Sangavi, was fatally injured when a heavy section of the iron frame, erected to support a stack of loudspeakers for an event, fell on her. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
- India News
- 1 min read
Pune, Maharashtra: A 45-year-old woman died after a temporary iron structure collapsed on her during Dahi Handi festivities in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad area on Friday night, according to reports.
Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of Old Sangavi, was fatally injured when a heavy section of the iron frame, erected to support a stack of loudspeakers for an event organised by the Vighnaharta Mandal, fell on her. The incident reportedly occurred as workers were dismantling the structure after the celebrations had concluded.
Pathan suffered a severe head injury and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, reports said.
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Separately, at least 32 Govindas were reported injured during Dahi Handi events in Mumbai, with another 10 sustaining injuries in Thane.
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