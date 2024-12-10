Why Demand For Residential Plots Near Noida International Airport Soared to Over 1 lakh Applications

Noida: As many as 1.12 lakh applications have been received for 451 residential plots in sector 24 A in the new township project launched by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The keen interest from investors in the area reflects their eagerness to invest near the upcoming Noida International Airport which also held the first validation test flight on Monday.

YEIDA had launched residential plots in five categories- 120 square metres (sq m), 162 sq m, 200 sq m, 250 sq m, and 260 sq m. On offer were 100 plots of 120 sq m, 169 plots of 162 sq m, 172 plots of 200 sq m, six plots of 250 sq m, and four plots of 260 sq m.

The plots are available at a price of Rs 25,900 per square meter.

Maximum applications (48,266) have been received for 200 sq m plots

There were 36,523 applications for the 162 sq m plots, 24,063 for the 120 sq m plots, and 1,837 for the 250 sq m plots. Additionally, the 260 sq m plots attracted 1,333 applicants.

Land Prices Shot Up By 40%

A report by Colliers India indicates that land prices in the area have increased by 40% over the last five years and are projected to rise by 50% by 2030.

In its report titled 'Infrastructure & Mega Projects—The Key Enablers of Urban Expansion in India,' released on December 9, real estate consultant Colliers India stated that land prices in Jewar township are expected to grow by 50% by 2030.

PM Modi Hails Noida International Airport Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity and ease of living for the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.

Modi also said his government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people and leverage the power of connectivity to further prosperity.