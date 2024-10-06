Published 23:51 IST, October 6th 2024
47 Booked In Shamli For Allegedly Making Communal Remarks During Protest Against Non-Veg Hotels
47 Hindu activists have been booked in Shamli district for allegedly making communal statements during a meeting held to demand the closure of non-veg hotels.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI
23:51 IST, October 6th 2024