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47 NTA Officers Sacked Amid Paper Leak Controversy, Students' Protest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials from service amid exam irregularities.

Nidhi Sinha
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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reportedly terminated 47 officials from their service amid exam irregularities and the massive protest against NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak.

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As per reports, legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these sacks officials.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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