47 NTA Officers Sacked Amid Paper Leak Controversy, Students' Protest
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials from service amid exam irregularities.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reportedly terminated 47 officials from their service amid exam irregularities and the massive protest against NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak.
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As per reports, legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these sacks officials.
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