Updated 8 December 2025 at 11:20 IST
48 Hours After Birch By Romeo Lane Blaze Killed 25, Absconding Goa Nightclub Owner Saurabh Luthra Assures 'Every Possible Assistance'
Goa Fire Tragedy: While a lookout notice has been issued for the absconding owners, Gaurav and Sourav Luthra, four senior managers of the club have already been arrested.
Goa: Nearly two days after a devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane left at least 25 people dead, and six injured, co-owner Saurabh Luthra has broken his silence. In a social-media post shared by the club’s management, Luthra expressed ‘profound grief and deeply shaken’ by the tragic loss of lives. With the message, the Birch nightclub management also extended a commitment to provide ‘every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation’ to the bereaved families and affected individuals.
“In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity,” part of the statement read.
Late on Saturday night, a fire erupted inside Birch, a popular nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. As per the authorities, the deadly fire was initially triggered by a firework show which was taking place inside the club. The blaze spread rapidly through the club, particularly affecting the basement kitchen and storage areas, where many of the staff got stuck.
Although rescue teams swiftly rushed to the location, narrow exits and a lack of proper emergency evacuation routes made the operation difficult.
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 11:20 IST