48 Hours After Birch By Romeo Lane Blaze Killed 25, Absconding Goa Nightclub Owner Saurabh Luthra Assures 'Every Possible Assistance'

“In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity,” part of the statement read.