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5 BJP Workers Injured in Bomb Blast Near RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath’s House

Five BJP workers were injured in a bomb blast near the home of West Bengal MLA Ratna Debnath, who is also the mother of the RG Kar victim

Garvit Parashar
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In a fresh post-poll violence in Bengal, an explosion occurred near the residence of BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, who is also the mother of the RG Kar victim. Initial reports indicate that five BJP workers sustained injuries in the blast.

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Garvit Parashar
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