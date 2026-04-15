5 CoBRA Jawans Injured In Encounter With Maoists In Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

West Singhbhum (Jharkhand): Five jawans of CoBRA were injured in an intense encounter that broke out with security forces and Maoists in the forest of Saranda in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday.

According to reports, a fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district after a joint anti-insurgency team came into contact with the group led by wanted Maoist commander Misir Besra.

The encounter took place at around 10 am in the forested stretch between Marang Ponga and Baliba villages under the Chhota Nagra police station limits. According to initial reports, the exchange of fire began when security personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about Besra's movement.

Reports indicate that police had received information that Besra was preparing to relocate his camp along with members of his squad. Based on the tip-off, teams from the CoBRA battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and the district police moved into the dense forest region to intercept the group.

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Officials said the Maoists allegedly opened fire as the forces closed in, triggering a prolonged exchange. Security personnel returned fire and are believed to have gained the upper hand during the operation.

Sources said at least four Maoists may have been killed, while several others are suspected to have been injured. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the casualties as the difficult terrain and thick forest cover have so far prevented the recovery of bodies.

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A jawan from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, or CoBRA, was injured during the encounter. He was first taken to Chaibasa and is being airlifted to Ranchi for advanced treatment.

Apart from Besra, other senior Maoist leaders, including Mochu, Sagen Angaria and Ashwin, were also believed to be present at the site.