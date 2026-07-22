5 Cops Including ACPs Injured; Forces Deployed After Violent Night Of Protests At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Tension gripped Delhi on Wednesday night after fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police near Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place. The violence, which erupted around 8.30 pm on Tolstoy Marg, saw protesters pelting stones and bottles at security personnel, forcing them to resort to a forceful response from the cops.

The Wednesday clash took place two days after the July 20 massive violent clash at Jantar Mantar amid an ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The clash began as a large gathering of students descended into chaos, with both sides blaming the other for escalating the situation.

The area was placed under heavy security late at night after the police dispersed the crowd using mild force. The internet services were suspended in parts of the locality, and senior opposition leaders condemned the police action as an attack on democratic protest. The police stated that the situation was brought under control but would continue to be monitored through the night.

Stone Pelting Near Tolstoy Marg Leaves Officers Injured

According to police sources, thousands of protesters had assembled near the State Bank of India (SBI) crossing close to Jantar Mantar when the situation suddenly turned volatile. The police officials alleged that sections of the crowd began pelting stones and throwing bottles at the security personnel deployed to manage the protest.

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During the chaos, ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat was injured and taken to RML Hospital for treatment. The police confirmed that at least 2 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 2 inspectors and several constables also sustained injuries, though the final tally was still being assessed.

Heavy Security Deployed

Reports suggested that as the violence intensified, police resorted to mild force to break up the gathering and restore order. The area remained tense for several minutes before additional personnel from the police and paramilitary forces were rushed in to secure the perimeter around Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place.

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The police stated that the deployment helped bring the situation under control, but barricades remained in place late into the night to prevent any further flare-ups. The traffic in New Delhi and Central Delhi was also diverted as a precaution.

Internet Suspended, Opposition Cries Foul

CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announced on X that internet services had been cut in the protest zone. The government's move drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, with Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal calling it a “direct assault on freedom of speech, to silence the voice of India’s youth".

The latest clashes erupted against the backdrop of a days-long protest campaign demanding accountability for alleged NEET paper leaks and action against those responsible. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued to post updates on social media claiming protesters were facing a crackdown, while other opposition leaders shared videos and statements about the police action near Jantar Mantar.