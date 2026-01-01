₹5 Crore Cash, Suitcase Full Of Gold & Diamond Jewellery Seized In 24-Hour-Long ED Raid | Delhi

New Delhi: In a search operation being carried out for over 24 hours at a Delhi-based premise, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash, jewellery and documents of some properties worth over Rs 40 crore in a money laundering case.

The search operation is being carried out in an alleged money-laundering case against Inderjit Singh Yadav, his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other associated entities and persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches and recoveries have been made from the premises of Aman Kumar, who is an associate of Inderjit Singh Yadav, according to officials. In the searches, started on December 30 in Delhi's Sarvpriya Vihar, officials said, the ED has seized Rs 5.12 crores in cash; one suitcase full of jewellery (both gold and diamond jewellery) worth Rs 8.80 crores; one bag full of cheque books, documents pertaining to properties worth Rs 35 crores.

"The search operation is continuing," said the officials.

As per the ED, this is linked to a money laundering investigation initiated in connection with Inderjit Singh Yadav's illegal extortion, coercive loan settlements with private financiers, arms intimidation, and commission earned from such illegal activities.

ED initiated its investigation on the basis of more than 15 First Information Reports registered and chargesheets filed by Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police under various Sections of Arms Act, 1959, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and Indian Penal Code, 1860 against Inderjit Singh Yadav and his associates.